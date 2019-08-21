Palace Helps Rescue 13 Great Danes from Starvation

PATHUM THANI — A palace aide sent by King Rama X helped to transport 13 starving Great Danes rescued by an animal welfare organization to a hospital Wednesday.

“His Majesty always takes pity on animals,” a representative from Watchdog Thailand said. “He is a fan of Watchdog Thailand.”

Vets are closely monitoring the dogs’ conditions at King Kaew Samut Prakarn Hospital. Five of the dogs are not yet in a stable condition.

The dogs are now under the royal care of the palace.

Watchdog Thailand raided a farm Monday where the 13 dogs were chained up without food.

According to the organization, the farm owner said that he tried to breed the dogs for sale, but could not find buyers. He refused to give the dogs away because “he did not want them to be a burden on others” and that they “can die on their own.”

The Department of Livestock Development has filed an animal cruelty case against the owner. The Watchdog representative declined to name him.

She added that His Majesty regularly donates animal food to shelters nationwide. He also donated animal food to Pepe, a two-legged dog rescued by the foundation in April.