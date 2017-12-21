Rescuers Try to Save 200 People on Sinking Philippine Ferry

MANILA — Philippine officials say coast guard officials and fishermen are trying to rescue more than 200 people on an inter-island ferry which is sinking off a northeastern province.

Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo says a rescue was launched Thursday after the passenger vessel Mercraft 3 reportedly began sinking between Quezon province’s Infanta town and the ferry’s destination, Polillo island. Officials said the ferry had been lashed by strong waves.

Balillo says the coast guard is coordinating with the military for the possible deployment of air force helicopters and navy ships to help in the rescue.