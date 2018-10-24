Trump: Khashoggi Killing is ‘The Worst Cover-up Ever’

ANKARA, Turkey — President Donald Trump is criticizing the Saudi operation that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling it one of the “worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups.”

Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that he’s expecting a full report on the killing soon.

But he says, “They had a very bad original concept” and it was “carried out poorly.”

He calls the events after Khashoggi’s death “the worst cover-up ever.”

Saudi Arabia has claimed Khashoggi, a writer for The Washington Post who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, died accidentally in a brawl at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

But Turkish officials say a 15-men team tortured, killed and dismembered the writer and say Saudi officials had planned the killing for days.