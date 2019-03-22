Iranians Celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year (Photos)

A couple lights a lantern during a celebration, known as "Chaharshanbe Souri," or Wednesday Feast, marking the eve of the last Wednesday of the solar Persian year, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tehran, Iran. Iran's many woes briefly went up in smoke on Tuesday as Iranians observed a nearly 4,000-year-old Persian tradition known as the Festival of Fire. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians Thursday celebrated the annual Nowruz holiday that marks the Persian new year and the arrival of spring.
The holiday, dating back to at least 1700 B.C. and incorporating ancient Zoroastrian traditions, is the most important event in the Iranian calendar and is widely celebrated across the territories of the old Persian empire, from the Mideast to Central Asia.
Street vendors pop up every year in crowded areas, offering lower prices.
Iran is facing an economic crisis in the wake the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal with Tehran and re-imposed sanctions. Iran’s currency, the rial, has plummeted, sending prices skyrocketing and wiping out many people’s life savings.
