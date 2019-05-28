Trump Ending Japan Trip After Memorial Day Speech to Troops (Photos)

ABOARD THE USS WASP — President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed military personnel aboard the USS Wasp after a quick stop on a Japanese warship nearby.

“Happy Memorial Day,” he told more than 800 service members aboard the amphibious assault ship, calling them “daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific.”

It was the second ship Trump visited after he landed on the Japanese destroyer JS Kaga. He and first lady Melania Trump were joined during the visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also are expected to visit with the Trumps before they head home to the U.S. later in the day.

The U.S. honored its fallen on Memorial Day on Monday. Trump has been criticized for skipping visits to cemeteries to honor U.S. troops, but he placed flags on graves in Arlington Cemetery last week before leaving for Japan.

Story: Jill Colvin and Darlene Superville