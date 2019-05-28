Trump Ending Japan Trip After Memorial Day Speech to Troops (Photos)

Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks to troops at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Yokosuka, Japan. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP
ABOARD THE USS WASP — President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed military personnel aboard the USS Wasp after a quick stop on a Japanese warship nearby.

“Happy Memorial Day,” he told more than 800 service members aboard the amphibious assault ship, calling them “daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific.”

It was the second ship Trump visited after he landed on the Japanese destroyer JS Kaga. He and first lady Melania Trump were joined during the visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also are expected to visit with the Trumps before they head home to the U.S. later in the day.

The U.S. honored its fallen on Memorial Day on Monday. Trump has been criticized for skipping visits to cemeteries to honor U.S. troops, but he placed flags on graves in Arlington Cemetery last week before leaving for Japan.

Story: Jill Colvin and Darlene Superville

President Donald Trump greets troops after speaking at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Yokosuka, Japan. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP
President Donald Trump arrives aboard the USS Wasp for a Memorial Day event with troops, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Yokosuka, Japan. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP
President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak to troops at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Yokosuka, Japan. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump delivers speech to the troops aboard the USS Wasp, at the U.S. Military Base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Photo: Eugene Hoshiko / AP
U.S. troops gather on the USS Wasp where U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver Memorial Day remarks to the troops, at the U.S. Military Base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Photo: Eugene Hoshiko / AP
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks during a news conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, May 27, 2019. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota / Pool Photo via AP
President Donald Trump presents the “President’s Cup” to Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament winner Asanoyama, at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Tokyo. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Emperor Naruhito listen to the national anthem during a State Banquet at the Imperial Palace, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Tokyo. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

