China Responds to Trump’s Remarks on Hong Kong

BEIJING — China on Friday responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks concerning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).

According to reports, the U.S. President tweeted Thursday that a meeting between Chinese leader and Hong Kong’s protesters could lead to a happy ending of the protests.

When asked for comments on this, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that China has noticed Trump used to say that “the riots” in Hong Kong had lasted for a long time.

“Violent criminal activities in Hong Kong have escalated continuously since June,” Hua said, noting such activities ruthlessly trampled on the rule of law and social order, seriously undermined Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity, and openly challenged the bottom line of the “one country, two systems” principle.

The spokesperson said the most urgent and overriding task at present is to stop the violence and restore order in accordance with the law.

“The central government firmly supports Chief Executive Carrie Lam in leading the SAR government to administer the SAR in accordance with the law, and the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law,” she said, adding the central government also firmly supports the punishment of violent criminals in accordance with the law.