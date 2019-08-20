Beijing Urges US to Scrap Arms Deals With Taiwan

BEIJING (Xinhua) — China on Monday urged the United States to immediately stop its planned arms sales to Taiwan and cease military contact with Taiwan, saying otherwise, the U.S. side will have to bear all the consequences.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the comments in response to U.S. planned sales of F-16V fighter jets worth 8 billion U.S. dollars to Taiwan, reiterating that the move severely violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique.

China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan as it seriously interferes in China’s internal affairs and undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests, Geng said.

The spokesperson said the Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests. And China’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and security is firm.

China urges the U.S. side to fully recognize the highly detrimental nature of the planned arms sales, and abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, said Geng.

“China will take necessary steps to safeguard its interests according to any developments with this issue,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council also urged the U.S. to immediately cancel its planned arms sales to Taiwan and stop sending severely wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces.

“No force should underestimate our resolve and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Undermining the interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, “Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority didn’t hesitate to act as U.S. ‘pawns’ and pay considerable ‘protection fees’ to the United States, but eventually they will become nothing more than an ‘abandoned piece’ and be forever nailed to history’s pillar of disgrace,” according to the spokesperson.