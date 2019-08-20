BEIJING (Xinhua) — The five-star ratings of five hotels in China have been revoked due to problems found during secret investigations by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, according to the ministry.

The investigations found that some five-star hotels had severe hygiene and fire safety problems and provided substandard services, said a statement issued by the hotel rating committee of the China Tourist Hotel Association.

The five hotels that had their five-star ratings revoked are Tianjin Yan Yuan International Hotel (former Sheraton Tianjin Hotel), Holiday Inn Binhai Tianjin, Eton Hotel Pudong, Hilton Chongqing and Days Hotel and Suites Dianya Chongqing.

The committee also ordered 11 hotels to rectify their problems within 12 months.