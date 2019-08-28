HK Police: 13 More Arrested for Protest ‘Illegal Activities’

HONG KONG (Xinhua) — Hong Kong police said on Tuesday they had arrested another 13 suspects related to illegal activities in the past two months.

Police said 11 men and two women, aged 19 to 40, had been arrested in the past few days for offences including unlawful assembly, criminal damage, access to computer with criminal or dishonest intent, and possession of offensive weapons.

So far, more than 800 arrests had been made since June, when the protest first broke out.

Speaking at the daily press conference, Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of police public relations branch, said violence by radical protesters had escalated from setting up roadblocks to deliberately hurting police officers with deadly weapons, including steel balls, bricks, slingshots and petrol bombs.

Apart from targeting police officers, violence by radical protesters also hurt ordinary residents and journalists, Tse said.

“No illegal or violent behavior can be glorified or justified,” he said, adding that the police will not tolerate illegal activities including violence.