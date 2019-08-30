Hundreds of Chinese Books Donated to NYC Library

NEW YORK (Xinhua) — Over 300 sets of books from China were donated to a library located in a major Chinatown in New York’s Queens borough on Thursday so as to promote cultural exchanges between China and the United States.

The books, most of which were children’s books printed in both Chinese and English, covered a wide variety of topics such as Chinese history, legends, culture and art.

During a donation ceremony held on Thursday afternoon at the Queens Public Library at Flushing, Zeng Yang, chief librarian of the library, expressed gratitude for the donation.

She said that most of the second- and third-generation Chinese immigrants really need these books to gain more understanding of where their roots lie and improve their language proficiency in Chinese.

These books were displayed in the library several days ago, and readers have already borrowed them all, only leaving an empty shelf, she noted.

It marked another stop on the global journey of Nishan House, an overseas publishing agent of the Shandong Publishing Group, one of the biggest publishers in China.

Zhang Zhihua, president of the Shandong Publishing Group, said these books were selected according to the taste and demand of local readers, and he was happy to see them become so popular.

“I hope we could see more American people get interested in China through these books, which serve as a bridge between the two peoples,” he said.

There are 39 Nishan Houses located in various cities of 22 countries. In the United States, it has settled in Los Angeles and San Francisco before coming to New York.

Flushing in Queens is one of the fastest-growing ethnic Chinese enclaves in New York, with most residents here being new immigrants from the Chinese mainland.

The Queens Public Library at Flushing is one of the busiest libraries in the United States, with over 5,000 visitors on a daily basis, according to Zeng, the chief librarian.