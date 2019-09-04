Chinese, Russian Officials Vow Closer Media Cooperation

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Xinhua) — Chinese and Russian media should strengthen cooperation and contribute to the development of bilateral ties, senior officials from both sides said here on Tuesday.

China and Russia have elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, opening a new epoch of relations, said Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The China-Russia relationship now features maturity, stability and strength 70 years after the two countries established diplomatic ties, said Xu, who is also director of the State Council Information Office, at the fifth China-Russia Media Forum held in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok. Media outlets of both countries should contribute to boosting bilateral ties, Xu added.

He suggested that media outlets of the two countries coordinate more, consolidate mutual trust, seize development opportunities and seek common ground regarding public opinion.

Chinese and Russian media should work together to help promote communication between the two countries, enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges, facilitate partnerships at the local level, and boost mutually-beneficial cooperation, according to Xu.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Konstantin Chuychenko said the Russia-China relations are at their best time in history and media outlets on both sides have contributed greatly to the development of bilateral ties and the friendship between the two peoples.

He said Russian and Chinese media should continue to strengthen cooperation during this era of digital media.

Since 2015, the annual China-Russia Media Forum has served as a platform for dialogue and cooperation between media outlets of the two countries.

More than 100 officials and media representatives attended the forum this year, which focuses on the development of traditional and new media in a digital economy.