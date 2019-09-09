A Week in Chinese Tech: AI, 5G, and Artificial Heart

BEIJING (Xinhua) — The following are the highlights of China’s key technology news from the past week:

AI Pilot Zones

China will construct around 20 new artificial intelligence (AI) innovative development pilot zones by 2023, according to a recent work guideline issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The guideline said the pilot zones will promote the deep integration of AI and socio-economic development, as well as improving the AI innovation ability and level.

Robot Standard

China has published a national standard for ground search-and-rescue robots, according to a source of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Drafting of the national standard, initiated by the Standardization Administration of China, was undertaken by the Shenyang Institute of Automation under the CAS, in cooperation with units including the National Earthquake Response Support Service and a number of leading robot companies.

Artificial Heart

A Chinese artificial heart design used in patients with aerospace technology will go into clinical research by the end of this year, according to its developer. Once reaching the market, it may help millions of people in China suffering from weak hearts.

Developed by scientists from the No. 18 Research Institute under the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the country’s leading rocket maker, the artificial heart called HeartCon weighs only 180 grams and is smaller than the size of a fist.

5G Base Stations

Chinese telecom giant China Mobile said Thursday it has built more than 20,000 5G base stations in 52 key cities across the country. It plans to provide 5G commercial services in more than 50 cities by the end of 2019.

China Mobile will invest 24 billion yuan (3.39 billion U.S. dollars) to accelerate the construction of the 5G network.