Hundreds Attend ‘Matchmaking Day’ in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Xinhua) — A “matchmaking day” was held in eastern China’s Shanghai Saturday to encourage more young people to engage in social networking and match-making.

An orienteering activity was organized with over 1,000 single young people participating, and more than 30 outdoor activities were also held at the Shanghai Expo Park, many of which should be accomplished by a team of two.

A total of 23 psychologists and love mentors were also at the event to provide consultation services for the participants.

The “matchmaking day” was supported by the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese Communist Youth League and the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, in a bid to encourage more young people to engage in social networking and match-making.

Shanghai has also launched a league formed by 16 social service institutions and opened a public account on social networking app WeChat.

According to a recent report released by the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese Communist Youth League, young people in Shanghai now show intentions of marrying later.