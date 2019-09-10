6 Chinese Officials Punished for Frugality Violations

BEIJING (Xinhua) — The disciplinary arm of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday detailed six cases of violations of the Party’s eight-point frugality code on improving official conduct.

Officials were found to have been involved in cases of accepting bribes and using public funds for banquets and traveling, among other misdeeds, and their punishments ranged from a serious intra-Party warning to dismissal, according to a statement released by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

In one case, Huang Jun, deputy head of Pingtang County in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, was given a serious intra-Party warning and a serious administrative demerit for receiving 30 bottles of expensive liquor, 17 cartons of premium cigarettes and money from 2014 to 2018 when he was in office in the counties of Sandu and Pingtang.

In another case, Wang Ling, general manager of a sales center at the Shanghai branch of China Unicom, one of the country’s top telecom operators, was given a serious intra-Party warning and an administrative demerit for reimbursing 3,280 yuan (about 460 U.S. dollars) of dinner and bath bills. Wang was also found to have committed other disciplinary offenses.

The CCDI said officials involved in all the exposed cases had been punished, serving as a warning and lesson to Party cadres at all levels.

The CCDI also urged perseverance in addressing the practice of formalities for formalities’ sake, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance and required strengthened supervision on such behaviors during the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday.