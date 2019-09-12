Chinese Premier Meets Kazakh President

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev here on Wednesday.

Calling Kazakhstan China’s friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, Li said the two countries enjoy solid political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation results and a long-standing friendship.

China stands ready to better synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Kazakhstan’s development strategy, Li said.

The two countries should intensify all-round cooperation, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region, he said.

Cooperation between China and Kazakhstan is based on mutual trust, geographical proximity, huge potential and broad prospects, Li said, promising that China will facilitate cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy, production capacity, nuclear electricity, finance, and science and technology.

The Chinese premier also called for better use of cross-border e-commerce platforms and expansion of bilateral trade.

Tokayev congratulated the People’s Republic of China on its 70th anniversary.

China is viewed as an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan, said Tokayev, reiterating that his country is willing to be an active participant in the construction of the Belt and Road, boost bilateral cooperation in all areas, and expand exports to China.

He added that Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest in Kazakhstan, and voiced hope for more tourism cooperation and closer exchanges among young people.