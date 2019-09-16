Chinese Museum Receives New Donations of WWII Items

SHENYANG (Xinhua) — The 9.18 Historical Museum in northeast China’s Liaoning Province has received a total of 203 new donated items related to the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

A donation ceremony was held in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning, on Monday, two days ahead of the 88th anniversary of the September 18 Incident.

On Sept. 18, 1931, Japanese troops blew up a section of railway under their control near Shenyang, then accused Chinese troops of sabotage as a pretext for attack. They bombarded barracks near Shenyang the same evening, starting the bloody invasion.

Among the donations, 128 items including machine gun bullets and utility knives once used by Japanese troops came from a private collector by the name of Wang Yu. It is the largest donation the museum has ever received.

“These weapons of war are irrefutable evidence of the crimes of the Japanese militarists who launched a war against China. The museum is where they belong,” Wang said.

Fan Lihong, curator of the museum, said the donated objects and documents could not only enrich the museum’s collections but also assist the future study of the period.

The 9.18 Historical Museum was set up in Shenyang in 1991. It now houses over 10,000 exhibits.