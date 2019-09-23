HBO’s “Chernobyl” Wins Best Limited Series Emmy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Chernobyl” has won the Emmy Award for best limited series.

The HBO series starring Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgard took the award Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The series gives the harrowing back story of the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union.

It’s the 10th time an HBO show has won the limited series Emmy. The last was “Big Little Lies” in 2017.

“Chernobyl” beat “Escape at Dannemora,” ″Fosse/Verdon,” ″When They See Us,” and “Sharp Objects.”

Creator Craig Mazin said in his acceptance speech that the series showed “the value of the truth and the danger of the lie.”

Other developments (all time local):

___

6:35 p.m.

The Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series or movie goes to Michelle Williams for “Fosse/Verdon.”

Williams won the award Sunday night for playing Broadway star Gwen Verdon in a tumultuous marriage and professional collaboration with choreographer and director Bob Fosse.

Williams said in her acceptance that the FX series demonstrated that women need to be listened to and fairly compensated for their work.

___

6:20 p.m.

The Emmy Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie has gone to Jharrel Jerome for his role on “When They See Us.”

The 21-year-old Jerome got a rousing standing ovation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as he accepted the award for the Netflix series about five young black men accused of raping a white woman in New York’s Central Park in the 1980s.

Jerome paid tribute to those men to end his speech, saying “this is for the men known as the Exonerated Five.” He gave the names of the five, who are in the theater and rose to their feet, and shouted out the name of the one he played: “Korey Wise!”

It was the first win of the night for the series written and directed by Ava Duvernay.

___

6 p.m.

The Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a limited series goes to Patricia Arquette for “The Act.”

It’s the second career Emmy for Arquette, who plays a mother who deliberately keeps her daughter sick on the Hulu series.

Arquette paid tearful tribute to her late trans sister Alexis Arquette during her acceptance speech at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday night, urging an end to persecution of trans people, and asking those in the theater to give them work.

Patricia Arquette won best lead actress in a drama Emmy for her role on “Medium” in 2005.

Minutes later, Ben Whishaw won best supporting actor in a limited series for “A Very English Scandal.” The win gave Amazon Prime Video its sixth Emmy of the night.

___

5:45 p.m.

The Emmy Award for best actress in a comedy series goes to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for “Fleabag,” her second Emmy of the night.

With the win for her Amazon show, Waller-Bridge scored a major upset against Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who would have become the most decorated performer in Emmy history with another win for “Veep.” Louis-Dreyfus has won eight acting Emmys.

“No, oh my God, no!” Waller-Bridge shouted when she took the stage.

She won earlier in the evening for her writing on “Fleabag.”

___

5:35 p.m.

The Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series has gone to Bill Hader of “Barry” for the second straight year.

Hader took home the Emmy for the HBO comedy about a hit man-turned-actor at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

It’s the third Emmy overall for the 41-year-old former “Saturday Night Live” star.

___

5:20 p.m.

The Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series goes to Alex Borstein for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for the second straight year.

Borstein took home the trophy Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the first two Emmys of the night. Tony Shalhoub earlier won best supporting actor in a comedy for his role on the show.

___

5:10 p.m.

The first Emmy Award of the night has gone to Tony Shalhoub for best supporting actor in a comedy.

Shalhoub took his fourth Emmy on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater for his role on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

He won three previous Emmys for lead actor in a comedy series for “Monk.”

He beat out competitors that included Henry Winkler from “Barry” and Tony Hale from “Veep.”