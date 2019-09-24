World Must Unite to Fight Climate Change, China Tells UN Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (Xinhua) — Working together to address climate change concerns the future of mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special representative, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday when attending the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York.

Climate change is a common challenge facing all countries, Wang said, noting that “we must have the confidence to win, the perseverance to act and the sincerity to cooperate.”

“We should abide by our commitments, implement the Paris Agreement and its implementation rules, and promote the positive outcomes of this summit and the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 25) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCC),” he said.

The international community should try to achieve the organic combination of tackling climate change and promoting economic and social development, and realize the green low-carbon transition in the process of accelerating development.

Multilateralism, especially the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, should be upheld so as to help developing countries enhance their capacity to cope with the issue, he said.

The top Chinese diplomat said that as a responsible member of the international community, China will honor its promise and be resolute in its action and will continue to take new steps in the course of tackling climate change.

“China is committed to green, low-carbon and sustainable development through the implementation of the new concept for development,” he said.

China will fulfill its obligations under the UNFCC and the Paris Agreement, and achieve the goal of its intended nationally determined contributions, he said, adding that China will also adhere to the co-building of a green “Belt and Road,” and pool more resources for international cooperation to address climate change.