China’s Picturesque Tourist Landmark Jiuzhaigou to Reopen

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s tourist destination Jiuzhaigou is set to reopen soon to tourists after two years of post-earthquake reconstruction, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Infrastructure and tourist facilities at Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan Province, have met the conditions for receiving tourists and the requirements for reopening according to an evaluation by authorities and experts organized by the provincial government, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

On Aug. 8, 2017, a 7.0-magnitude quake forced the closure of the Jiuzhaigou National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests and serene plateau lakes.