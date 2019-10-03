Empire State Building Illuminated for China National Day

NEW YORK (Xinhua) — New York City’s landmark Empire State Building was lit with a light show on Monday night in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

When dusk fell, the top two levels of the building started to shine in the Chinese national flag’s red and yellow respectively, with the 204-feet (62-meter) tall antenna lit in red.

The tower lighting also marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and the PRC.

In a lighting ceremony Monday morning, Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. CEO Anthony Malkin flipped a switch to light a model of the Empire State Building.

Huang thanked Malkin and his team for organizing the event, saying the lighting of this iconic building not only serves as an attraction to more tourists from China, but also a “lighthouse” to guide China-U.S. bilateral ties.

The consul general said China sees the United States as “a vital partner in building the community with a shared future for mankind.”

Thousands of tourists from China visit the Empire State Building every month, said Malkin, who just visited China with his family and “learned about the great stories of the strides they (the Chinese people) have made in the last 70 years.”

“All our people benefit from understanding our common goals of harmony and our diverse and rich cultures. When we visit each other, we enjoy that benefit,” he added.

The lights on Monday night could be seen from miles away as the building stands 1,454 feet (443 meters) above Midtown Manhattan. It has been a magnet to global tourists since its completion in 1931.

On Sept. 30, 2009, the Empire State Building was illuminated for China’s National Day for the first time.