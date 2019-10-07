Based on a Real-life Event, “The Captain” Tops Chinese Box Office

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Domestic disaster film “The Captain” soared to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Sunday.

It grossed 242.35 million yuan (around 34 million U.S. dollars) on the sixth day of its screening, accounting for more than 42 percent of the daily total.

“The Captain” is a cinematic portrayal of a real-life event that occurred on May 14, 2018, when a captain of Sichuan Airlines managed a safe emergency landing and brought home the 119 passengers and nine crew members on board safely.

Coming in second and third are “My People, My Country” and “The Climbers,” two domestically-produced films screened in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The two films raked in 241.03 million yuan and 71.84 million yuan, respectively.