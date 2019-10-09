More Suspects Charged for Violating Mask Ban in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Xinhua) — Fourteen people were on Tuesday accused of wearing face masks in protests, the second group of violators under arrest after the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) enacted the anti-mask law in an effort to curb escalating violence.

The West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts held the trial against those suspects, who, along with 12 other people, were also charged of participating in riot near Hennessy Road, Wan Chai on Sunday.

The HKSAR government on Friday invoked the power under the Emergency Regulations Ordinance and put in place the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation as a deterrent to rioters, most of whom have used masks to conceal their identities. Two people were indicted for violating the new law on Monday.

A male biting off a police officer’s finger during a violent protest in Sha Tin on July 14 appeared in court again on Tuesday. He faced four charges including assaulting police and wounding, after adjustment by the prosecutor.