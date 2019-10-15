Officer Slashed in Neck by Rioter Still in ICU: Hong Kong Police

HONG KONG (Xinhua) — The officer who was slashed in his neck by a rioter Sunday afternoon was still under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, Hong Kong police said Monday.

Kong Wing-cheung, Senior Superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch said at a press conference that the attack resulted in a 3-to-4-cm long wound in the officer’s neck.

In an alarming escalation of violence, the officer was attacked with a sharp object at his neck at Kwun Tong metro station at about 5:30 p.m. local time Sunday. With his neck bleeding but in conscious state, the officer was sent to hospital.

The officer was not the only one injured. Given rampant violence, 12 police officers were injured during the past weekend, Kong said.

Hong Kong police arrested a total of 201 people involved in violent incidents from Friday to Sunday, as rioters wreaked havoc in various areas in Hong Kong, with vicious acts from cutting officer’s neck to smashing stores.

The 146 males and 55 females under arrest were charged with illegal assembly, criminal damage, possession of offensive weapon and others.