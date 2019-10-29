1.44 Million Vie for 24,000 Civil Service Vacancies in China

BEIJING (Xinhua) — China’s State Administration of Civil Service has confirmed the receipt of nearly 1.44 million qualified applications for a total of around 24,000 civil servant vacancies with central authorities and their branches.

That means one in 60 qualified applicants can become a civil servant, according to the figures unveiled by the administration after all the applicants’ qualifications were reviewed by the organizations that offered the positions.

Qualified applicants are expected to sit a national written exam set for Nov. 24 in major cities across the country.

In 2019, there were a total of nearly 1.38 million qualified applications for around 14,500 civil servant vacancies.