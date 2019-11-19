Xinhua Chief Calls for Innovation in Summit With Foreign Media

SHANGHAI (Xinhua) — Cai Mingzhao, executive president of the World Media Summit (WMS) and president of Xinhua News Agency, on Monday called for active innovation from media organizations around the world to cope with the profound changes in the global media landscape caused by mushrooming new technologies, mechanisms and applications.

He made the remarks at the fourth meeting of the WMS presidium held in Shanghai.

Senior executives of 13 media organizations from 11 countries, namely, the Agence France-Presse (AFP), Al Jazeera Media Network, the Associated Press, BBC, Kyodo News, Naspers South Africa, Reuters, Folha de S. Paulo Press Group of Brazil, International News Agency and Radio Sputnik, TASS Russian News Agency, the Hindu Group, Xinhua and ANSA, attended the meeting.

Cai, who presided over the meeting, said changes in the media landscape are mainly reflected in four aspects: cross-border communications have transformed the media landscape; mobile end users business has become mainstream in the field of communication; technological evolution has recast modes of business for news industry; fake news posts challenges to journalism ethics.

Regarding the development and innovation of media in the future, Cai proposed that mainstream media should keep their advantages in content, innovate news products, strengthen technological leadership, and build an all-media team.

He said Chinese media have proposed to advance the integration of traditional and new media, conduct a systematic transformation of all links of news dissemination, and work hard to realize the media’s integrated development.

“Amid the tides of media transformation, we cannot reverse the flow of this great river. We can only go with the flow, be proactive about innovations, and take the initiative with our development,” he said.