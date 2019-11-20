Chinese-Funded Automaker Unveils New Electric Vehicles in LA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) — Chinese-funded electric car producer Karma Automotive launched two new electric vehicles at the AutoMobility LA, a four-day press and trade event which kicked off on Tuesday ahead of the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The two new products are the 2020 Revero GTS, a performance version of the company’s luxury electric Revero GT which debuted earlier this year, and the SC2 concept car which features cutting-edge technology and design.

The two electric cars are in production and are expected to enter the market in 2020, Karma Automotive CEO Lance Zhou told XInhua.

Calling China a very important consuming market for electric cars, Zhou said Karma expected to have access to the Chinese market in the future and seek cooperation with Chinese partners such as in joint research and development of extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) technology.

“Karma’s two core technologies include both full-electric vehicle technology and EREV,” Zhou said. “While we fully embrace an all-electric future, we cannot ignore the great benefits extended-range powertrains offer in parallel.”

The company is based in Irvine with manufacturing operations in Moreno Valley, California. It is owned by Chinese automotive supply company Wanxiang Group.

Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, the automobile company is committed to elevating luxury mobility experience for its customers as well as drawing on global relationships and technology partners to achieve the goal.