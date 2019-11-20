Communist Official Calls for Improvement in Chinese Movies

XIAMEN, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) — A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has stressed promoting innovation in the Chinese movie industry to achieve high-quality development of domestic films.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 28th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival.

Noting that domestic movies are experiencing a “golden age,” Huang required film practitioners to practice core socialist values and take a people-centered approach to produce more high-quality films.

Huang said the Golden Rooster Awards will be held annually from this year, responding to the demand of film practitioners. He also encouraged film practitioners to tell China’s stories well.

Held in Xiamen, east China’s Fujian Province, the film festival attracted over 1,000 representatives from the film industry. The Golden Rooster Awards will be awarded during the film festival, which will last until Saturday.