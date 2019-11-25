Former Yunnan Party Chief Indicted for Bribery

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Qin Guangrong, former Party chief of southwest China’s Yunnan Province and a former senior national legislator, has been indicted on charge of bribe-taking, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said Monday.

Qin was accused of taking advantage of his former positions in Yunnan to seek profits for others and accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return, according to the SPP statement.

Qin’s case was handed over to the procuratorate of Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province in southwest China, for review and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP after the National Supervisory Commission concluded the investigation, it said.

Qin will stand trial in the Chengdu Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, it added.

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel’s opinions.