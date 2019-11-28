New “Ip Man” Film Depicts Martial Arts Master’s Trip Abroad

BEIJING (Xinhua) — “Ip Man 4,” the fourth and last installment in the “Ip Man” martial arts movie franchise, is scheduled to hit the big screen in China on Dec. 20, Wilson Yip Wai Shun, director of the film, announced here on Wednesday.

The new film tells the story of the legendary Wing Chun master’s first trip abroad to promote Chinese martial arts.

Donnie Yen reprises the title role in “Ip Man 4,” who travels to a China Town in the United States and gets involved in a dispute between local armed forces and a Chinese martial arts school.

Rising up against the rising ethnic discrimination toward Chinese in the local community, Ip Man fights in the U.S. Marine Corps barracks, showcasing Chinese martial arts to the world with his authentic Wing Chun, Yip said.