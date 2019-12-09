Japan Postpones Divisive Debate on Imperial Succession

TOKYO — The Japanese government has decided to postpone holding full-fledged talks on how to achieve a stable imperial succession in the country to next spring as a divide in views has surfaced even within the ruling party.

Sources close to the matter recently said that as Crown Prince Fumihito is scheduled to announce himself to be first in line to the throne in a ceremony on April 19, the government plans to start the debate after the event to avoid a worsening divide within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Japan’s imperial house has been shrinking under the 1947 Imperial House Law that states only men in the paternal line can ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne, and the Diet has called for a swift discussion on its course.

