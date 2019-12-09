Japanese Group to Continue Afghan Aid After Doctor’s Killing

FUKUOKA — A Japanese aid group said Monday it will continue its work in Afghanistan as its members paid tribute to local representative Tetsu Nakamura in his home prefecture of Fukuoka, five days after the physician was killed in an ambush in the country he devoted his life to.

The plane carrying Nakamura’s body arrived at around 10 a.m. at Fukuoka airport, where members of the Peshawar-kai aid group had waited along with a group of Afghan residents on the island of Kyushu, holding flowers and pictures of the renowned aid worker.

“We want to continue all the work Dr. Nakamura has undertaken,” Peshawar-kai Chairman Masaru Murakami said at a press conference at the airport. “There will never be another person of the scale of Dr. Nakamura.”

