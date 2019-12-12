NANJING (Xinhua) — Railway police in east China said they have seized over 1,400 fake train tickets ahead of the country’s Spring Festival travel rush.

Railway police in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, said Wednesday they also arrested four suspects after busting three dens that produced and sold fake tickets.

The dens were scattered in the provinces of Henan, Zhejiang and Hunan. The tickets confiscated include semi-finished ones, police said.

The Nanjing railway police on Dec. 1 launched an action against offenses related to train ticket sales to ensure a good environment as train ticket sales for the travel rush will begin Thursday. A hotline has also been set up for the public to report scalping.

The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 25 next year. The 40-day travel rush, which will start Jan. 10, is estimated to see 440 million train trips, up 8 percent year on year.