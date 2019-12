KAWASAKI — The Kawasaki city assembly on Thursday passed an ordinance bill imposing criminal penalties for hate speech, a first for Japan.

The new ordinance enacted in Kawasaki, to enter into force on July 1, bans discriminatory language and actions against those from countries or regions other than Japan in public spaces in the city near Tokyo. It makes repeat violations punishable by a fine of up to 500,000 yen ($4,600).

Continue reading the story here.