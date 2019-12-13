Court Rules Toilet Use Limit for Transgender Gov’t Official Illegal

TOKYO — A court ordered the government on Thursday to pay damages to a transgender official, ruling that it was illegal for her workplace to impose restrictions on her use of women’s toilets.

The Tokyo District Court ordered the state to pay the official, who was born male but has led a life as a female, a total of 1.32 million yen ($12,000).

It is the first court ruling in Japan in favor of a plaintiff suffering discrimination in a workplace on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity and seeking improved treatment, according to the lawyers of the plaintiff.

