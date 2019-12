SENDAI — A father who lost his 12-year-old daughter in the massive tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011 said Thursday he will take part in the torch relay for next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Noriyuki Suzuki, whose daughter Mai was a sixth-grader at the Okawa Elementary School in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, said he received an email from the local municipality saying he has been selected as one of the torchbearers.

Continue reading the story here.