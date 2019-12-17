Japan Gov’t Eyes New Law to Draw More Tourists to Museums

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The government has decided to create a new law aimed at attracting more foreign visitors to museums and other cultural facilities in various parts of Japan, sources familiar with the plan said Monday.

The envisaged law, which will enable the government to provide subsidies for improvement of access to those facilities, is part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists visiting rural areas, besides major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, and promote Japanese culture and history.

Continue reading the story here.