Japan, South Korea Agree to Solve Wartime Labor Row

MADRID (Kyodo) — Foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea reaffirmed the importance of solving a bilateral dispute over wartime labor compensation when they briefly met in Madrid on Sunday evening, a senior Japanese official said.

Toshimitsu Motegi and Kang Kyung Wha held talks for around 10 minutes before dinner in the Spanish capital on the sidelines of a ministerial conference of Asian and European countries, as bilateral tensions remain over the wartime labor issue.

Continue reading the story here.