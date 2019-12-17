Japan, South Korea Agree to Solve Wartime Labor Row

By
Kyodo News
-
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha shake hands before their talks in Nagoya, central Japan, on Nov. 23, 2019. Image: Kyodo

MADRID (Kyodo) — Foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea reaffirmed the importance of solving a bilateral dispute over wartime labor compensation when they briefly met in Madrid on Sunday evening, a senior Japanese official said.

Toshimitsu Motegi and Kang Kyung Wha held talks for around 10 minutes before dinner in the Spanish capital on the sidelines of a ministerial conference of Asian and European countries, as bilateral tensions remain over the wartime labor issue.

