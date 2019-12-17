Xi Reaffirms Support for Hong Kong Chief Despite Protests

BEIJING (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping on Monday met with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.

During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Lam on Hong Kong’s current situation and the HKSAR government’s work.

Xi said 2019 has been the most grim and complex year for Hong Kong since it returned to the motherland.

“In the face of various difficulties and pressures, you have stuck to the bottom line of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, governed in accordance with the law, scrupulously fulfilled your duty, and done a great deal of hard work,” Xi told Lam.

Xi also said Lam has led the SAR government to actively respond to social concerns, adopt a series of policies and measures to support businesses and mitigate difficulties for the people, and carefully study solutions to deep social tensions and problems.

Xi said the central government fully acknowledges the courage and sense of mission Lam has demonstrated during this special period for Hong Kong.

Xi stressed that he had made clear the stance and attitude of the central government on Hong Kong’s situation at the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil on Nov. 14.

“We have unswerving determination to safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, implement the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and oppose any external force interfering in Hong Kong affairs,” Xi said.

“We will continue to firmly support you in leading the SAR government to govern in accordance with the law, firmly support the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law, firmly support all people who love China and Hong Kong, and hope Hong Kong people from all walks of life will unite and work together to bring Hong Kong’s development back on track,” Xi told Lam.

Senior officials including Han Zheng, Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Guo Shengkun and You Quan attended the meeting.