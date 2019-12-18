Japan #MeToo: Journalist Awarded USD30,000 in Rape Case

TOKYO (Kyodo) — A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered a former television political reporter to pay 3.3 million yen ($30,000) in damages to journalist Shiori Ito in a high-profile rape case in a country where few victims report sexual assaults.

The Tokyo District Court recognized that Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a 53-year-old former Washington bureau chief for Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc., known as TBS, “had sexual intercourse without consent with Ito, who was in state of intoxication and unconscious.”

Continue reading the story here.