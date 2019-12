TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japanese prosecutors on Thursday raided two Tokyo offices of a ruling party lawmaker over his alleged ties to a Chinese casino and sports gambling operator that is suspected of violating the foreign currency exchange law.

The 48-year-old lawmaker, Tsukasa Akimoto, is a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and has been a vocal supporter of the introduction of casino resorts to Japan.

