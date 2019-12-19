AMMAN (Xinhua) — The first batch of Jordanians who were trained on the Chinese technology to turn agricultural waste into energy graduated on Tuesday.

The training, which was conducted by the Biogas Research Center at the Agriculture Ministry of Jordan and the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, was designed to help Jordan to develop new sources of energy and create more jobs.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Jordanian and Chinese officials highlighted the importance of the training course in helping strengthen the bilateral ties.

Touting the solid China-Jordan ties, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang said the training course, the first of its kind held in Jordan, is part of China’s assistance to the Kingdom.

China, he said, will continue to work on strengthening its ties with Jordan in several areas and helping Jordan in the development of human resources and attracting investments.

The ambassador added that China is the largest supporter of Jordan in the field of human resources development. In 2019, 468 Jordanian officials and personnel were sent to China for training in several areas, in addition to many others who got scholarships to pursue their higher studies in China.