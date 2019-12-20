Japan Defense Budget Hits New High With Focus on Space

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Japanese government approved on Friday a record draft defense budget for fiscal 2020 totaling 5.31 trillion yen ($48.5 billion) as it seeks to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities in outer space and cyberspace.

The draft budget including outlays linked to hosting U.S. military bases is up 1.1 percent from fiscal 2019 to a sixth consecutive record high as the country beefs up its ability to deal with North Korean missile and nuclear threats and China’s growing maritime assertiveness.

Continue reading the story here.