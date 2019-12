TOKYO (Kyodo) — Shiori Ito, a #MeToo symbol in Japan, said Thursday her civil court victory in a rape case against a prominent political journalist was “one of the landmark cases for Japanese sex crimes” and she was still “quite surprised” by the ruling.

Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a journalist close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, denied committing any crime at a separate press conference and repeated his intention to appeal the Tokyo District Court ruling Wednesday.

