TOKYO (Kyodo) — A court sentenced a Chinese man on Monday to 14 months in prison, suspended for three years, for intruding into war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo and damaging a drape by throwing ink on it earlier this year.

Hu Daping, a 54-year-old self-proclaimed writer, had sought acquittal at the Tokyo District Court, with his defense lawyers saying he had intended to protest against the shrine and it was an act of expression ensured under the Constitution.

