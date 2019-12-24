China’s Largest Snow-Ice Theme Park Opens

HARBIN (Xinhua) — Harbin Ice-snow World, China’s largest ice and snow theme park, opened for its 21st winter season Monday in Harbin, capital of northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

Covering an area of 600,000 square meters, the park features 21 sites of snow and ice carvings and sculptures this year. It is estimated that 220,000 cubic meters of ice and snow were used in its construction.

The park will also hold over 20 interactive entertainment programs and host two international ice carving competitions this year, the organizer said.

Harbin Ice-snow World was established in 1999. Various activities are held in the park each winter for around three months.

Ice and snow have become a magnet for tourism in Harbin, which is known as “the Oriental Moscow” for its Russian-style buildings such as St. Sophia Cathedral.

Harbin Ice-snow World received over 116,800 visitors and brought in 29.91 million yuan (4.28 million U.S. dollars) in revenue during the three-day New Year’s Day holiday in 2018.