Chinese Doctors Visit South Sudan Children’s Home

JUBA (Xinhua) — The China medical team in South Sudan on Saturday donated food items and offered free medical assistance to a children’s home in the capital Juba.

The Chinese medics visited the Confident Children out of Conflict (CCC), a Juba-based orphanage for vulnerable children lacking parental care and donated milk, biscuits and provided medical consultations to minors at the center.

Tang Youbin, head of the seventh batch of the Chinese doctors in South Sudan said they visited the orphanage to express love and solidarity with the venerable children.

“We are delighted to see the confidence and smile on the face of kids. We want to share with them so that they can enjoy a meaningful Christmas,” Tang said.

“We are also parents working in a foreign country, we miss our own kids very much and when we see these kids here, we feel at home,” Tang added.

Tang pledged the Chinese doctors’ continued support to the people of South Sudan.

“We will take the kids here as our own, share the heartfelt love to them and care for them. China Medical Team is willing to provide medical services if it needs in the future,” said Tang.

Hellen Murshal Boro, executive director of CCC thanked the Chinese medics for extending a helping hand to the orphanage, which is home to over 100 street children.

The doctors, composed of 13 specialists and two support staffs are currently stationed at Juba Teaching and Referral Hospital, with routine outreach programs across South Sudan.

Since 2013, the China medical team has offered free medical services in South Sudan and also helped with the capacity building of health workers and medical students in the world’s youngest republic.