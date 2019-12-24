WAKAYAMA (Kyodo) — A poultry goods operation has launched a kooky social media campaign to leverage Japanese people’s seemingly unrelated love of “mikan” citrus fruit, “kotatsu” heated tables and cute felines to raise funds for a shelter cat cafe network.

Nakata Chicken in Wakayama Prefecture started selling boxes of mikan with accompanying cat-sized cardboard kotatsu tables for 4,236 yen ($39), donating a percentage of sales to Neco Republic cat shelters and cafes.

