Japanese Boy Band Arashi Tapped as Goodwill Envoy to China

CHENGDU (Kyodo) —The Japanese government said Wednesday that it has tapped popular Japanese boy band Arashi as a goodwill ambassador to promote cultural and sports exchanges with China ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

During his stay in China from Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese leaders about the decision to ask Arashi — also popular in China — to play a key role in accelerating people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors.

