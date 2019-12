TOKYO (Kyodo) — The total circulation of popular Japanese manga series “Attack on Titan” in print and e-books has topped 100 million worldwide, publisher Kodansha Ltd. said Wednesday.

Known as “Shingeki no Kyojin” in Japanese, with 30 volumes published as of December, its story revolves around protagonist Eren and his battle against giant creatures called Titans that have overrun the world.

