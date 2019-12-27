Man Robs Colorado Bank, Throws Cash, Says ‘Merry Christmas’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 65-year-old Colorado man is jailed after witnesses say he robbed a bank in Colorado Springs, walked outside and threw money out of the bag and then said “Merry Christmas.”

The man walked to the coffee shop next door, “sat down and waited for the cops,” witness Dion Pascale told KKTV.

Colorado Springs Police spokesman Sgt. Jim Jeffcoat would not confirm that money was thrown into the air or that Oliver said “Merry Christmas,” The Denver Post reported Tuesday.

Bystanders picked up money and gave it back to the bank teller, Pascale told KKTV. Some of the money was recovered but thousands of dollars remain missing, Jeffcoat said.

Colorado Springs police say a man walked into Academy Bank just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, claimed to have a weapon in his pocket and took cash. Officers found no evidence that the man had a weapon.

El Paso County jail records indicate the man’s bail is set at $10,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon. It’s not clear if any charges have been filed.